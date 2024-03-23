NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.73

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.73 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.59). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 498,261 shares trading hands.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCC Group

NCC Group Price Performance

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,472.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.