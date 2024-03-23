NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

