Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $570.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.14 and a twelve month high of $634.36. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

