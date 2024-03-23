NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.15. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 15,572 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.26.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

