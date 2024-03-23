NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

