NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.97. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 155,416 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

