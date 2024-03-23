NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

