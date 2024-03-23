Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after buying an additional 731,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,295,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

