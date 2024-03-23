Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,037 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CW opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $250.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

View Our Latest Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.