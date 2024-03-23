North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.44

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.44 and traded as high as C$39.45. North West shares last traded at C$39.09, with a volume of 50,210 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.
