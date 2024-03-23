Northann (NYSE:NCL) Shares Down 0.7%

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 48,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 561,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Northann Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

