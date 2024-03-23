Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.98% of Northwest Natural worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 103.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $35.86 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

