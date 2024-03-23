NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Down 0.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.64. Approximately 127,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 254,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.