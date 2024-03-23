NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 6,620 shares traded.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTN

NTN Buzztime Stock Up 2.2 %

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.