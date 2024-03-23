NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $244.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

