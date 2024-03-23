Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.90

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.90 and traded as low as $23.54. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 9,217 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $196.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

