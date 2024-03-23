OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.80 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.