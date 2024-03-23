Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.08. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.45% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

