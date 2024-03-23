Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.87 and traded as low as $23.64. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

