OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,094 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

