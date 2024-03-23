OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

Humana stock opened at $348.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.83 and a 200 day moving average of $446.11. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $334.54 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

