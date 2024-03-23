OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.