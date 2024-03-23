OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $479.34 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.