OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

