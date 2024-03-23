OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.