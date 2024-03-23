OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

