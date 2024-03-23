OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QUAL opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.