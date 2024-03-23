OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $247,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

