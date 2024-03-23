OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $249,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

LRCX opened at $977.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $890.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

