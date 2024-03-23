OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $290,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

