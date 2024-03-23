OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 11.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.86, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

