OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,046 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.73.

LPL Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $260.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.