Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Ontrak Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Ontrak

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.