Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Shares Down 1.7%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.10. 7,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 26,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Optex Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

