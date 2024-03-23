Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Shares Down 0.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$9.05. 9,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.47.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

