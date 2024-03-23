Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 34.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Orla Mining by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

