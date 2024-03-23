Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $357.32

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.32 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.57). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.46), with a volume of 210,168 shares traded.
Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.71.
Pacific Assets Company Profile
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
