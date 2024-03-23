Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 146,196 shares.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTN

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.