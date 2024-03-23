PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.89

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $41.88. PAR Technology shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 310,120 shares trading hands.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

