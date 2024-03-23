Paramount Global Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Paramount Global stock opened at 20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.67. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 13.40 and a 12-month high of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paramount Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

