Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

