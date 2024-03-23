PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

