PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 691,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

