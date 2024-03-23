PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $178.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $164.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

