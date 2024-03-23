PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $185.00 at Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD opened at $122.99 on Thursday. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

