Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.47

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.47 and traded as high as C$47.41. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 3,011,114 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.47. The stock has a market cap of C$25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0410783 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

