Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.49

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.96% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

