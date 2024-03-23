Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Pharma-Bio Serv ( OTCMKTS:PBSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

