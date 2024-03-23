Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.
Phoenix Global Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11. The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Global Resources
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.