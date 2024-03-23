Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

